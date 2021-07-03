Kennewick police want to remind drivers to stay sober during the holidays

Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As the holiday weekend begins, officers with the Kennewick Police Department want to remind drivers that staying safe and sober could be the difference between life and death.

On Friday night around 9:30 p.m., police said they responded to a call about a crash in Columbia Park.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old Richland woman who had driven off of the roadway and into a boulder, according to this Facebook post. She was arrested with a DUI and her breath sample was twice the legal limit.

“From 2015 to 2019, there were 1,339 drivers killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period — 38% of the drivers killed were drunk and/or impaired by drugs,” the post said.

Police said if you do plan to drink, the most important thing to do beforehand is to make a plan and stick to it.

