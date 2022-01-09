Kennewick Police warn motorcycle drivers of still slick roads after freezing weather conditions

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two people on a motorcycle were injured Saturday night after Kennewick police said they hit a slick spot in the road.

According to Facebook, the two occupants “went out for a ride in the warmer weather and were headed home” when they ran into a partially frozen road in the area of E Columbia Drive and N Gum St.

Officers responded and medics treated them for non-life-threatening injuries.

But police want to remind motorcycle riders and drivers to be careful even if the roads look clear.

“The roads are freezing up again and can be very dangerous. Please ride safe,” the post said.

