Kennewick Police working to identify burglary suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are currently looking for the person who broke into a local business on 8300 block of W. Gage Blvd. and stole several items ranging from $60 to $900, according to a KPD Facebook post.
KPD released this picture of the suspect. Officers said that the suspect left minutes before they arrived, and the business’s front door was forced open.
If you know the person’s identity or have any additional information, call the non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or leave an anonymous tip at www.KPD tips.com.
