Kennewick porch pirates believe to be disguised as nurses
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating a series of package thefts from porches in Kennewick.
The porch pirates appear as though they are nurses, but police suspect that this is a disguise.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the women.
If you have any information please contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333.
