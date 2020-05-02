Kennewick porch pirates believe to be disguised as nurses

Neil Fischer
Posted:
by Neil Fischer
Kennewick porch pirates pose as nurses

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating a series of package thefts from porches in Kennewick.

The porch pirates appear as though they are nurses, but police suspect that this is a disguise.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the women.

If you have any information please contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333.Kennewick porch pirateKennewick porch pirate

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments