Kennewick removes horse sculptures ahead of construction project

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The city of Kennewick announced that it removed horse sculptures from the south entrance to the city ahead of their US395/Ridgeline Drive Intersection project.

A post from the city’s social media account posed the question, “where are the horses?”

The post says that they were not stolen, rather removed last week in preparation for the construction project.

The city says the sculptures will be safely stored until they find another location for them.

The project, which started this year, is set to be completed in the fall of 2022.

“This project will be a significant enhancement to our growing Southridge area,” the social media post read.

It will include Ridgeline Dr. crossing underneath US395, on and off ramps, an additional northbound lane on US395 from Ridgeline to Hildebrand, and new turning lanes at US395 and Hildebrand.

