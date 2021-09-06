Kennewick residence ignites after rags combusted in a trash can

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a house on the 1000-block of S Taft St overnight on Sunday after oily rags that were disposed of in a trash can combusted, spreading fire across the home and its exterior.

According to a press release from the Kennewick Fire Department, teams responded to the residence within four minutes of being dispatched at 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, September 5. KFD crews were joined by teams from Richland Fire & Emergency Services and Benton County Fire District No. 1 in their response.

When the first unit arrived, crews quickly observed bushes burning around the residence near a shed that was fully consumed by flames. Those began spreading to the exterior of the home through the roof.

Firefighters began an attack on the attic to prevent flames from spreading even further into the home from its exterior. After containing that section, crews finished attacking fire inside the residence before shifting focus to the outside. They were able to prevent flames from spreading and seriously damaging the integrity of this Kennewick home.

A family of two adults and two teenagers occupied the home at the time the fire started. One of the adults was awoken in the middle of the night by “popping sounds,” which turned out to be a fire inside the Kennewick home. She alerted the rest of the home’s occupants and everyone evacuated the home safely before firefighters arrived.

Oil-stained and soaked rags are subject to combust in the heat when combined with other conditions. Be careful when disposing of them.

