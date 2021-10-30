Kennewick resident gets high, breaks into daycare, eats all the snacks

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick resident had a bad case of the munchies Saturday morning.

Kennewick Police Department (KPD) responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. from Over the Rainbow Child Care on West 4th Avenue. An employee called in to report a break-in.

A 39-year-old man had broken into the daycare while high and started to nap. When he woke up, he ate all the snacks that had been left out for children.

Not knowing how the suspect would respond, KPD called Pasco Police Department’s Canine Unit in as a backup.

According to KPD, guns were drawn as a precaution but no rounds or canines were deployed.

The suspect cooperated and is now in custody. He was booked into Benton County Jail on a burglary 2nd degree charge.

KPD said this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in any immediate danger.

