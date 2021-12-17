Kennewick resident has been missing for nearly 2 months

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton County deputies are looking for 31-year-old Pavel S. Busev, a Kennewick resident who was reported missing on November 2 and hasn’t been heard from since.

Busev is listed at 5-foot-8, weighing in around 155 lbs with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. He is a caucasian man who is identifiable by a scar on his right cheek.

According to an emergency alert from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Busev was last seen by his family on October 24, 2021.

Authorities say that a neighbor observed him walking north on Gum St in east Kennewick about two weeks before he was reported missing. However, deputies were told that this wasn’t irregular behavior for the man.

Busev’s family told the authorities that he would oftentimes leave home for hours at a time, but it was extremely unusual for him not to return home.

The Kennewick resident does not have a car or his cell phone, according to Benton County officials. Authorities say that he has ties throughout the Tri-Cities and former connections in the Seattle metro area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is strongly urged to call Detective C.J. Conner at 509-735-6555 (ext. 7201) or Non-Emergency Dispatch at 509-628-0333.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are formally announced.

