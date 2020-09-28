Kennewick resident identified as suspect in Riverfront Hotel homicide

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police have issued an arrest warrant for 27-year old Jonathan M. Rodriquez for the shooting death of an adult male over the weekend at the Riverfront Hotel.

Police do not consider the Kennewick resident a public threat and describe him as a 5’9″ hispanic male.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Richland police at (509) 628-0333 or rpdinvestigations@ci.richland.wa.us.

This is an ongoing investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.