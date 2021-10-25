Kennewick resident was robbed with a weapon at home

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating a weapons complaint issued overnight at a residence on the 4000-block of Kennewick Ave. While the authorities have not revealed any details about the suspect, they are actively investigating this incident.

According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called to the home around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2021. Once they arrived, responding officers made contact with a resident of the home. They told KPD officers that they had just been robbed inside of their home.

Authorities confirmed that the resident was not injured during the altercation. However, based on the initial report being a weapons complaint, it’s plausible that the victim was threatened with some kind of weapon by the suspect; who remains at large.

No further details have been revealed at the time of this breaking news story. It’s unclear whether the suspect is known to the victim, but Kennewick police officers have opted to withhold further details regarding their leads on the individual who committed the crime.

This investigation is in its early stages, so local authorities have not provided many details. However, it seems like more information will come to light once KPD officers further their investigation and pinpoint a suspect.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

