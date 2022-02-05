Kennewick residents, businesses displaced after devastating fire

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The cause of an early Friday morning structure fire is still under investigation by Kennewick fire officials.

It took crews hours to extinguish the blaze after being called to the scene around 5:37 AM.

The Cascade Building on the corner of South Cascade Street and West Kennewick Avenue houses multiple businesses and 10 residents in the second floor apartment complex.

“Oh it’s just heartbreaking,” Clark Warner, a local business owner said while watching the flames burn through the top of the building, “fully engulfed, it’s a major disaster.”

Warner said around 6 AM, Friday morning, he received the call no business owner wants to hear.

“Friend of mine said that my store was on fire so I raced down here and thank God it’s not our store,” Warner was relieved.

Warner, the owner of Memory Lane Furniture, said his heart hurts for his neighbors and the people displaced by the fire.

“Just feel sorry for the people who are you know, losing their buildings down there, hopefully no one was injured,” he said.

According to the Kennewick Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Folks that made the 9-11 call, according to dispatch reports, were alerting other occupants of the building to get out,” Deputy Chief Michael Heffner said.

Heffner said at least a dozen crews were called to the scene including Richland, Pasco and Benton Fire crews.

A nearby resident said he could hear the sirens as the fire broke out.

“We heard fire trucks going and I thought ‘man my friend lives -‘ and as soon as we came down the road, I (sic) seen the smoke and I think ‘man I hope that’s not my friend,'” Jay said.

Luckily, his friend was okay.

But, Jay said it’s devastating to see the damage to historical buildings.

“These are old buildings and they’re going to be hard to replace, they’re historical landmarks,” he said.

The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership said these are the businesses that were in the building:

Neil Wilson Insurance Agency (1 N. Cascade St.)

Squeaky Clean (5 N. Cascade St.)

Ashiatsu Massage (300 W. Kennewick Ave.)

The Social Club Salon (302 W. Kennewick Ave.)

The Lady Bug Shoppe (304 W Kennewick Ave.)

In addition to those businesses, Foodies and Desert Gem will remain closed for the time being because utilities for those buildings had to be disconnected; their building was unharmed.

To learn more on closures and how to support those affected, head to the Historic Downtown Partnership’s page.

