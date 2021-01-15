UPDATE: Kennewick power is mostly restored from broken line

KENNEWICK, Wash. — According to an outage alert by representatives of the Benton Public Utility District (PUD), a power outage under their jurisdiction has left hundreds of customers without power.

Crews from the Benton PUD are responding to outages in the vicinity of Kennewick Ave. and West Clearwater Ave. They say that 663 customers are without power at this time.

There’s no estimate of how long it will take them to fix the issue. The cause of this power outage has yet to be identified.

However, in a time like this when distance/hybrid learning and work-from-home are so popular, Kennewick residents need their electricity up and running now more than ever.

This is a developing story. An update will be issued once more information is provided by the Benton PUD.

UPDATE at 3:3 p.m. PST on Friday, January 15: According to the Benton PUD, crews have restored power to most of the area. However, a handful of homes remain impacted by the issue.

In their most recent email, the Benton PUD said that the cause of today’s outage was a broken section of a power line. Even for those whose electricity is still down, power should be restored within the hour.

