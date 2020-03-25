Kennewick restaurant adding roll of toilet paper to every to-go order

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With grocery stores everywhere running out of toilet paper, one Kennewick restaurant has come up with a creative way to hook up its customers.

Proof Gastropub, located at Columbia Center Boulevard and Okanogan Place, said it’s giving customers a toilet paper roll with every to-go order.

“We ran out of dinner rolls, so we figured we would give you the next best thing,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

The restaurant is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for delivery or take-out only. Call 509-820-3321 to place an order.

🧻 We ran out of dinner rolls, so we figured we would give you the next best thing…toilet paper rolls! That’s right,… Posted by PROOF on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Comments

comments