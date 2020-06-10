Kennewick restaurant offering free meals to uniformed officers this Thursday
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jackalope Bar & Grill in Kennewick is feeding uniformed law enforcement officers free-of-charge this Thursday.
The restaurant said in a Facebook post that it has teamed up with Elite Customs and Scott Morris to show support for the Tri-Cities’ police departments. The public is encouraged to spread the word.
The offer will last from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 11.
Jackalope Bar & Grill is located at 107 Vista Way.