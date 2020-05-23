Kennewick restaurant owner doesn’t believe they’ll reopen anytime soon

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The owner of Woody’s Bullpen Bar & Grill believes that the restaurant in Benton County will not reopen before June.

“Personally I don’t think it’s going to happen June 1. I got a feeling that our Governor isn’t going to allow it in this county due to the cases we’ve had,” said the owner of Woody’s, Dwayne “Woody” Woodard.

To be eligible to apply for phase two in Washington, there must be less than 10 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period.

Woody’s was open for just two weeks before the stay home order was put in place due to the coronavirus.

Woodard said the message at the bottom of the sign in front of the building is just his First Amendment right. He said he needs help, and needs to reopen.

The bar and grill is doing curbside in the meantime along with having delivery services available.

