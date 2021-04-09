Kennewick restaurant warns of scammer on food delivery app

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – This week, Jenny Sanchez, the Owner of El Fat Cat Grill in Kennewick, discovered someone was trying to cash in on her restaurant.

She said it started when two Door Dash Driver’s cards declined.

“Luckily the second gentlemen showed the phone and said ‘look, when you see this red dot that means your contracted,’ and so that’s the literally the red flag that I was like, ‘no I’m not,'” Sanchez explained.

She called Door Dash only to find out that someone from out of state, who claimed to be the owner, was able to register with the company and link a debit card to receive funds.

“I said ‘absolutely not,’ and so when they finally came down I said, ‘you didn’t check the UBI numbers? You didn’t match ID’s?’ and they said that’s so weird because we do an extensive look and he’s stating he’s the owner and I said ‘where’s the proof?'” she said.

Sanchez took to Facebook and warned customers that they were not affiliated with Door Dash.

It turns out, they’re not the only one’s who’ve experience similar issues with third party delivery apps.

“Drivers come through the drive through and say you know, ‘I have an order for a customer’ and we’re like we don’t have an order for that customer,” Paulina Perez said, with Hot Tamales in Kennewick.

RELATED: Tri-Cities eatery, fed up with third party delivery finds new solution

The restaurant owner said the same thing happened to them on another app and a majority of the time, the blame falls on the business.

“We want to take care of our customers so we’re not gonna sit around and be on the phone to try and resolve the issue were just gonna take care of it on ourselves,” she said often times fixing the problem costs them time and money.

“Customers have no idea that we are not contracted with them, so they’re upset then they go put one star and say ‘I never received my food,'” Jenny added.

KAPP KVEW reached out to Door Dash to find out how they’ll prevent this problem from happening again and they replied with a written statement:

“As part of our commitment to providing a safe and high quality service for merchants, Dashers, and customers, we continually monitor the platform to detect and prevent fraudulent behavior from occurring. We investigated these claims as soon as they were brought to our attention and worked with the merchant to find a resolution. We regret this incident fell short of our standards we hold ourselves to, and if a restaurant partner identifies unusual activity with their account, we strongly encourage them to reach out to DoorDash support immediately.”

Sanchez’s solution?

To stop working with delivery apps.

“I shouldn’t have to worry about a second party that I am not contracted with to make sure that my food is out right,” she said.

El Fat Cat Grill restaurant has been permanently removed from the app. The Washington Attorney General has released this guidance if you are dealing with a similar issue.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.