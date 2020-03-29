Tri-City school districts begin distance learning plans on Monday

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

MGN

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – On March 30, school districts across the Tri-Cities will continue to teach children from a distance.

According to the Kennewick School District, they’re starting a continuous distance learning plan with guidance from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI). Teachers will come up with weekly plans for student learning, contact families and students, provide learning activities for students and monitor their learning.

The district said they will not be teaching the full scope and sequence of the course. The learning activities will not be graded and students will not be penalized if they can’t complete the activities. However, they are encouraged to do them.

“The guide is designed to work in tandem with teacher-provided learning activities and is filled with worksheets, websites, activities and ideas for preschool through high school students in academic areas including literacy, dual language literacy, math, science and STEM, social sciences, history, geography, interpersonal relationships, social skills and the arts,” the Kennewick School District said. “Parents can use these resources to support students in completing Continuous Distance Learning activities.”

Over in Richland, they’re starting a similar program.

They have distributed Chromebooks to students from second to fifth grades. Teachers will now contact parents to share learning plans, schedule online lessons and more. Teachers will also ask families about their access to the Internet and other needs.

In Pasco, weekly activities for students in kindergarten to eighth grade are posted on their website. Paper packets are also available every Monday at meal sites. Families who do not have access to a laptop will be provided one by the school district.

After April 10, the school district will give weekly lessons for each grade level in math and English.

The activities are not required and not graded, but highly encouraged.

The district is planning to develop weekly middle school lessons in several subjects as well as high school lessons.

