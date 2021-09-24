Kennewick robber trespassed in backyard, stole keys from homeowner

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A woman was minding her own business in her backyard on Thursday afternoon when an unnamed robber ran into her backyard, snatched her keys, and ran off. Luckily for her, quick-witted Kennewick police officers tracked the suspect down and arrested them before the situation could escalate.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department, an officer was flagged down on the 1400-block of W 4th Ave on Thursday, September 23. The concerned citizen advised the police officer that an unknown suspect ran through her fenced yard and stole her keys from outside before fleeing back onto the street.

Authorities say that the suspect ran several blocks in an attempt to elude KPD officers. However, backup arrived around the perimeter of the crime scene to ensure that the suspect wouldn’t get away from the scene of this incident.

Kennewick police officers approached a stairwell at the 200-block of S Quincy St, where they made contact with the suspect in question. Authorities say that the man gave in willingly and was promptly arrested on an investigative hold for Burglary to the second degree.

KPD officers opted not to reveal the identity of the suspect or the victim in this incident. However, it is believed that no one was harmed in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

