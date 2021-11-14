Kennewick robbery leaves police looking for suspect

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) responded to a robbery on Sunday.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 5300 block of West Canal Drive in Kennewick at the Rocket Mart gas station.

According to KPD, the suspect left the premises prior to their arrival. A K9 unit was deployed to help locate the suspect, but no leads were found.

Police say the clerk was not injured in this incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 and reference case number 21-47174. You can also report an anonymous tip here.

