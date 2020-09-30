Kennewick School Board to discuss reopening in special meeting Wednesday

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick School District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, two weeks after setting a date to move to hybrid learning. Earlier this month, the school district decided to move forward with a hybrid reopening on Oct. 12. The model allows half of the students to come to campus two days of the week and the other half to attend in-person the other two days.

According to a Facebook post, Wednesday’s meeting is being held to discuss school reopening, but no further details were provided. Health Officer Dr. Amy Person from the Benton-Franklin Health District will also be present to provide information to the board and to answer board questions.

The meeting be held virtually at 5:30 p.m., and there will be 30 minutes scheduled for public comment. To listen in, click here

**Special School Board Meeting Planned**A special meeting of the Kennewick School District Board of Directors will be… Posted by Kennewick School District on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.