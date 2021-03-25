Kennewick School Board votes unanimously to implement full-time, in person learning model

KENNEWICK, Wash. — During a meeting of the Kennewick School Board on Wednesday evening, a vote was passed unanimously in favor of planning for a full-time, in-person learning model to be implemented “no earlier than mid-April.”

The concept was brought to the table by the Kennewick School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Traci Pierce. The motion was made by Kennewick School Board President Dawn Adams and was seconded by board member Michael Connors. This is a proactive decision contingent on updates to school guidance from the Washington state Department of Health and Governor Jay Inslee.

“We want to be as proactive as possible and do our planning. It’s a bit challenging without having the actual guidance the actual authorization and the actual Rules in hand, but we’re doing that,” Dr. Pierce said. “We’re working with Principals on proactive planning and scenario planning our middle and high school principals already have the plans in place to be able to implement the full day schedule with lunch for hybrid learning starting April 12.”

An official timeline has not been finalized as the Kennewick School District awaits further guidance from the state.

Recently, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced updated guidance on rules for in-person learning. In it, the CDC cut the required distance between students in half from six feet to three feet. With the increased use of space in classrooms, school districts throughout the nation are preparing to fast-track a return for in-person learning to finish the school year.

With this move, all three of the Tri-Cities’ school boards have voted to move forward with an in-person learning model once Washington state leaders allow it within their guidance.

