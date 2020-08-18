Kennewick school bus driver arrested for allegedly dealing child pornography

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick school bus driver was arrested Friday for allegedly sharing child pornography online.

Andrew Lee Pickett, 47, is facing multiple counts of possession and dealing in depiction of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The Internet Crimes Against Children task force identified Pickett as a suspect as part of a peer-to-peer file sharing investigation that started in July.

Detectives said they found three videos of child pornography that were posted online from Pickett’s computer, which were made available for other people to download, according to court documents obtained by KAPP-KVEW.

On Friday, detectives served a search warrant at Pickett’s mother’s home where he had been living. They found seized Pickett’s computer and found four more disturbing videos of children. Detectives said Pickett admitted the computer was his, and that he had used the same peer-to-peer network and software that were used to share the videos online.

The Kennewick School District confirmed that Pickett is employed as a bus driver. He has been placed on placed on administrative leave.

