Kennewick School District announces Tuesday cancelations due to air quality
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Smoke from wildfires raging in Oregon and California have made the air quality hazardous in the Tri-Cities, prompting the Kennewick school district to announce some cancelations for Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Due to the air quality, Tuesday will be a remote learning day for all students.
The school district announced the following cancelations:
- There will be no on-site remote learning support or on-site Tier 3 services for students at schools.
- There will be no YMCA on-site child care.
- There will be no K-2 packet pick-up from bus stops. K-2 packet pick-up is now scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, assuming that the air quality is safe.
- There will be no bus stop meal service.
Free meals will be available through drive-up service for pick up from 8 to 10 a.m. in front of the following schools:
- Amistad Elementary
- Amon Creek Elementary
- Eastgate Elementary
- Fuerza Elementary
- Westgate Elementary
- Chinook Middle School
- Desert Hills Middle School
- Highlands Middle School
- Horse Heaven Hills Middle School
- Park Middle School
- Kamiakin High School
- Southridge High School
The school district asks that people wear a face mask when picking up food.