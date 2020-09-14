Kennewick School District announces Tuesday cancelations due to air quality

David Mann
Posted:
by David Mann
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Smoke from wildfires raging in Oregon and California have made the air quality hazardous in the Tri-Cities, prompting the Kennewick school district to announce some cancelations for Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Due to the air quality, Tuesday will be a remote learning day for all students.

The school district announced the following cancelations:

  • There will be no on-site remote learning support or on-site Tier 3 services for students at schools.
  • There will be no YMCA on-site child care.
  • There will be no K-2 packet pick-up from bus stops. K-2 packet pick-up is now scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, assuming that the air quality is safe.
  • There will be no bus stop meal service.

Free meals will be available through drive-up service for pick up from 8 to 10 a.m. in front of the following schools:

  • Amistad Elementary
  • Amon Creek Elementary
  • Eastgate Elementary
  • Fuerza Elementary
  • Westgate Elementary
  • Chinook Middle School
  • Desert Hills Middle School
  • Highlands Middle School
  • Horse Heaven Hills Middle School
  • Park Middle School
  • Kamiakin High School
  • Southridge High School

The school district asks that people wear a face mask when picking up food.

 