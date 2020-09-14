Kennewick School District announces Tuesday cancelations due to air quality

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Smoke from wildfires raging in Oregon and California have made the air quality hazardous in the Tri-Cities, prompting the Kennewick school district to announce some cancelations for Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Due to the air quality, Tuesday will be a remote learning day for all students.

The school district announced the following cancelations:

There will be no on-site remote learning support or on-site Tier 3 services for students at schools.

There will be no YMCA on-site child care.

There will be no K-2 packet pick-up from bus stops. K-2 packet pick-up is now scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, assuming that the air quality is safe.

There will be no bus stop meal service.

Free meals will be available through drive-up service for pick up from 8 to 10 a.m. in front of the following schools:

Amistad Elementary

Amon Creek Elementary

Eastgate Elementary

Fuerza Elementary

Westgate Elementary

Chinook Middle School

Desert Hills Middle School

Highlands Middle School

Horse Heaven Hills Middle School

Park Middle School

Kamiakin High School

Southridge High School

The school district asks that people wear a face mask when picking up food.