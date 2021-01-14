Kennewick middle schools open to students this month; high schools soon after

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick School District Board voted Wednesday evening to begin hybrid learning for middle and high school students.

The motion follows Benton-Franklin Health Officer Dr. Amy Person’s recommendations.

Middle school students will return on January 25, and high school students on February 2.

The Richland School District Board voted Tuesday to bring back middle school students at the end of January and high school students in the middle of February.

RELATED: KSD students petition to continue online remote learning

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.