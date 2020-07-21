Kennewick School District developing back-to-school plan

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick School District is developing a plan for reopening schools this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The school district put together a video outlining different options and scenarios for students, and the district would like feedback from parents through an online survey.

The school district asks that parents watch the video before completing the survey.

“At this time, we are planning for different possibilities and anticipating that districts may receive updated direction from the state or the governor,” the district said. “We want to ensure we are ready to implement a learning model appropriate to any circumstances, and we want to receive input from parents in our community to understand their interests and preferences.”

The deadline to complete the survey is July 28.

