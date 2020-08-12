Kennewick School District explains Online Learning Academy option

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Families with children attending Kennewick School District are learning more about its new Online Learning Academy.

The district hosted a webinar Tuesday evening to give more information about the web-based education program. Watch it here:

KSD says Online Learning Academy is not the remote learning model that all district students will be using next month under the Safe Start KSD Phased Reopening Plan. Rather, it is for families who do not want their children to go back to campus classrooms at all for the 2020-2021 school year.

The academy favors individual learning; the remote learning model favors classroom-based instruction online until school and health leaders say it is safe to reopen schools.

It’s recommended that you watch the webinar and decide what is best for your family. If you decide on the academy, the district asks that you register by August 21.

The district says Matt Scott, assistant superintendent of curriculum, assessment and professional development, can answer questions at (509) 222-5060 / matt.scott@ksd.org. Spanish speakers may contact Sarah Del Toro, migrant and bilingual coordinator, at (509) 222-6491 / sarah.deltoro@ksd.org.

