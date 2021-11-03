Kennewick School District: Live voting results in November election
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Results for the Nov. 2 election have just been posted for candidates running for positions in the Kennewick School District.
For Director No. 1, Micah Valentine is ahead with 56.7% of the vote. He calls himself “the conservative candidate” adding that he is anti-mask-mandate and feels children are being “indoctrinated and not taught.”
Scott E. Rodgers currently has 43% of the vote. He is an attorney and state medical commissioner who said that school board directors must put biases aside and do what is best for students.
Only 0.3% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 11,550.
For Director No. 2, Gabe Galbraith has 60.96% of the vote. On his website, he said that masks should be optional and the current Sex Ed curriculum is inappropriate.
Erin Steinert has 38.83% of the vote. She is the director of the planetarium and observatory at CBC and is a STEM advocate who wants education that is “equitable and accessible to all.”
Only 0.22% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 11,562.
This is an ongoing story and it will be updated accordingly.
WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT ELECTION RACES IN YOUR COMMUNITY? EXPLORE BELOW:
- Benton County Results
- Franklin County Results
- Yakima County Results
- Kittitas County Results
- Walla Walla County Results
WANT A LOOK AT RESULTS STATEWIDE: WA State Results
RELATED:
REPORT: 98% of Kennewick school staff are vaccinated or exempt
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.