Kennewick School District: Live voting results in November election

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Results for the Nov. 2 election have just been posted for candidates running for positions in the Kennewick School District.

For Director No. 1, Micah Valentine is ahead with 56.7% of the vote. He calls himself “the conservative candidate” adding that he is anti-mask-mandate and feels children are being “indoctrinated and not taught.”

Scott E. Rodgers currently has 43% of the vote. He is an attorney and state medical commissioner who said that school board directors must put biases aside and do what is best for students.

Only 0.3% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 11,550.

For Director No. 2, Gabe Galbraith has 60.96% of the vote. On his website, he said that masks should be optional and the current Sex Ed curriculum is inappropriate.

Erin Steinert has 38.83% of the vote. She is the director of the planetarium and observatory at CBC and is a STEM advocate who wants education that is “equitable and accessible to all.”

Only 0.22% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 11,562.

This is an ongoing story and it will be updated accordingly.

A quick note from the Benton County elections office: 28,662 ballots were included in these results, released at 8 p.m. Around 10,000 projected ballots are still left to be counted. The next scheduled update in Benton County is Wednesday before noon. We’ll have those at the top of our home page.

There are 454 challenged ballots, where maybe envelopes weren’t signed, or signatures do not match those on file. Those voters will get a call or a letter in the mail from the elections office — a chance to clear things up.

WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT ELECTION RACES IN YOUR COMMUNITY? EXPLORE BELOW:

WANT A LOOK AT RESULTS STATEWIDE: WA State Results

RELATED:

REPORT: 98% of Kennewick school staff are vaccinated or exempt

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.