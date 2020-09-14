Kennewick School District makes cancellations due to hazardous air quality
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick School District announced on Sunday that they have cancelled meal delivery and child care on Monday, September 14 due to the hazardous air quality.
All learning for students will be online. The district said they will not have on-site learning Monday due to the hazardous conditions.
Meals will be available through the drive-up service from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in front of a number of schools.
- Amistad
- Amon Creek
- Eastgate
- Fuerza
- Westgate
- Chinook
- Desert Hills
- Highlands
- Horse Heaven Hills
- Park
- Kamiakin
- Southridge
