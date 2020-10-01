Kennewick School District postpones transition to hybrid learning model

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick School District has postponed the start of hybrid learning, and has scheduled a staggered start for the new learning model.

The decision, which was voted on unanimously, came late Wednesday night during the special meeting held over Zoom.

The new schedule is as follows:

Students in Tier 2 special education programs, including preschool will begin hybrid learning October 12.

Students in elementary school(K-5) will start hybrid learning October 19.

Middle and high school students will start hybrid learning November 2.

