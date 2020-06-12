Kennewick School District provides free breakfast and lunch for students

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick School District will provide free meals for children under the age of 18 through the month of July.

Through their summer nutrition program, the school district will provide breakfast and lunch for families to pick up from 12 different locations throughout Kennewick.

The locations include:

– Amon Creek Elementary School

– Canyon View Elementary School

– Cascade Elementary School

– Eastgate Elementary School

– Fuerza Elementary School

– Hawthorne Elementary School

– Lincoln Elementary School

– Southgate Elementary School

– Washington Elementary School

– Westgate Elementary School

– Highlands Middle School

– Park Middle School

