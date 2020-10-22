Kennewick School District to postpone in-person learning for middle, high school students until February

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick middle and high school students will have to wait several months until they can start in-person learning.

The Kennewick School District voted 3-2 Wednesday night to postpone hybrid learning for those students until February 2, 2021.

“Tonight the board of directors voted to delay the start of hybrid learning for middle and high school students until February 2, 2021,” said Robyn Chastain with the Kennewick School District.

The Kennewick School District has had 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since August 26.

Previously, middle and high school students were scheduled to start November 2.