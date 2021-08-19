Kennewick School District highlights improvements

Kennewick, Kamiakin and Southridge High Schools complete construction for the new school year.

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday morning kicks off the local high school tours in the Kennewick School District to highlight their local improvements. There are new classrooms at Kennewick High School and at Kamiakin and Southridge High Schools they have also improved their athletic facilities.

The Kennewick School District released their Ribbon Cutting Schedule schedule:

Kamiakin High School

Thursday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., community tours of the new classroom addition and athletic facilities improvements.

*Please park in the student parking lot and enter from North Arthur Street.

Southridge High School

Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., community tours of the new classroom addition and athletic facility improvements.

*Please park in the student parking lot and begin your tour at the new weight training facility near the tennis courts.

Kennewick High School

Friday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., ribbon cutting, and community tours.

Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., community tours hosted by Kennewick High ASB students.

Thursday, August 19th, Kamiakin High School welcomed the public at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The additions at the high school includes 23,000 square feet of new classroom space. According to the district’s website, the 12 new classrooms will be dedicated to special education, science, career building, and technical education.

Kamiakin High School also stated on their website that they also made improvements to the athletic department after upgrading the field by replacing the artificial turf and the track. For sports enthusiasts and those who attend the games this year, can enjoy concessions, a grandstand along with additional parking and restrooms, said the district. Officials also shared that sports storage and a rebuilt tennis court will round out the improvements.

The total estimated cost of construction is listed on the website at $17 million, thanks to local bond dollars. School officials said because of the additions at Kamiakin, specifically, they can hold 2,000 students now.

