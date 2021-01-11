Kennewick School Patrol recovers stolen vehicle

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — While fulfilling school patrol duties, a Kennewick police officer pulled over a woman driving 33 mph in the 20 mph school zone. Little did he know, the speeder had several warrants out for her arrest.

Around 8:00 a.m. on Monday morning, Kennewick Police Officer Sebastian Castilleja stopped a vehicle for driving 13 mph above the speed limit near Hawthorne Elementary School.

It was then discovered that the vehicle was reported as stolen to the Pasco Police Department. Authorities say the driver, a 29-year-old woman, was booked into the Benton County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving without a License and the remainder of her warrants.

On top of that, the suspect was issued a speeding ticket for exceeding the speed limit in a school zone.

RELATED: Yakima police ask for help in finding 16-year-old runaway

RELATED: Man arrested after domestic violence incident, Kennewick PD say

kvew-2019