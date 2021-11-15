Kennewick Schools host vaccine clinics for schoolchildren

by Dylan Carter

Noah Berger FILE - Matthew Yip, 8, waits in line to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021. The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In an effort to immunize students and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, the Kennewick School District is partnering with health care providers to offer vaccination clinics for students, staff members and the general community.

Clinics will be held at the KSD Administration Center at 1000 W 4th Ave, according to a Monday morning alert from the school district. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for children (ages 5-11) will be available for students, in addition to boosters of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Clinics will be operating on select dates over the next month. Below is the complete list of dates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics provided by the Kennewick School District:

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 29, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

These clinics are being held through a partnership with Aristo Health Care Services. All you need to do is show up—appointments are not necessary. However, students 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to provide consent.

All health and vaccine records are kept strictly confidential and the vaccine is free of cost. Insurance, immigration status and social security numbers are not required to participate in this vaccine clinic.

All vaccines will be administered by trained medical professionals from Aristo.

