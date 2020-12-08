Kennewick schools hosting glove drive for elementary students
Donations accepted at district office until Dec. 30
KENNEWICK, Wash. —To help fight the cold this winter, Kennewick School District is holding a pop-up glove drive for their elementary school students who need a little extra help keeping warm.
The district is specifically asking for the stretchy “magic gloves” that cost around a dollar. All fun colors are, of course, accepted.
People can drop off their glove donations for the “Glove-Raiser” event any weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the KSD Administration Center by Dec. 30. The district asks that you remain in your car during drop off. When you arrive, call (509) 222-5000 so someone can come out and get them. Masks are required.
