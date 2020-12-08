Kennewick schools hosting glove drive for elementary students

Donations accepted at district office until Dec. 30

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

KENNEWICK, Wash. —To help fight the cold this winter, Kennewick School District is holding a pop-up glove drive for their elementary school students who need a little extra help keeping warm.

The district is specifically asking for the stretchy “magic gloves” that cost around a dollar. All fun colors are, of course, accepted.

People can drop off their glove donations for the “Glove-Raiser” event any weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the KSD Administration Center by Dec. 30. The district asks that you remain in your car during drop off. When you arrive, call (509) 222-5000 so someone can come out and get them. Masks are required.

