Kennewick Schools re-open September 1 — Here’s what parents need to know

The latest on schedules, mask requirements, buses, lunches, and online learning options for the 2021-22 school year.

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Parents across the Tri-Cities are preparing to send their children back to school, but with the pandemic looming overhead, things will look a little bit different this school year. We’re here to help parents ensure that the 2021-22 school year begins smoothly!

First off, the Kennewick School District has established Wednesday, September 1 as the first day of school for all students (K-12). However, Elementary and Middle Schools will operate on an early release schedule.

The first day of Kennewick Elementary Schools will run from 8:40 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first day of Middle School will run from 8 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. Please note that early release does not pertain to students at Park and Highlands Middle Schools. Additionally, High Schools will operate on a full-day schedule from the first day of school.

Speaking of a full-day schedule, here is what that will look like for Kennewick schools in the 2021-22 school year:

Elementary schools: 8:40 a.m. to 3:17 p.m.

Middle schools: 8 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

High schools: 7:45 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Immunization requirements for all students, regardless of their grade level, must be met prior to starting school. Please be advised that there is no COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students at this time. However, a statewide indoor mask mandate is in effect and pertains to children of all ages while at school facilities.

Students will be allowed to remove their masks while eating or drinking, and masks will be provided to children who don’t have one. There is no mask requirement for students who are outside on school campuses.

School meals will be free for students during the Kennewick School District during the 2021-22 school year. With that being said, qualifying families are encouraged to complete the Free and Reduced-Price Meals application here.

Bus routes have been updated for the 2021-22 school year. To learn more about which bus route your child will be taking, click here.

If you haven’t yet enrolled your child for school, you can do so by clicking here. Please be advised that this process should be completed at your earliest convenience to avoid headaches closer to the start of the school year.

Online learning options are available for Kennewick students in grades K-12 for the upcoming school year. Students from Kindergarten to Eighth Grade will be eligible for the Mid-Columbia Partnership while students in grades nine through 12 may take classes through the online Endeavor High School program. For more information about remote/online learning options, click here.

For more information directly from the Kennewick School District, click here.

