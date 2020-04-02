Kennewick Schools serve over 60,000 free meals to children

David Mann by David Mann

Kennewick School District

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick School District is feeding thousands of children who are out of school because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the district said it has served 63,688 free “grab-and-go” meals to students while they’ve been out of school since March 17.

That includes 31,844 breakfasts and 31,844 lunches.

The meals are provided to any children who are 18 and under, and they’re distributed at 10 school sites and along 13 bus routes.

“At each designated school site and bus drop-off location, kids receive a bag filled with a lunch for that day and breakfast for the next 0orning,” the district said in a statement.

Visit the KSD website for a full list of site where meals are being offered.

