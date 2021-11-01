Kennewick schools use grant to build hands-on science programs

by Dylan Carter

Teachers training in the new Mystery Science curriculum (via Kennewick School District)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — STEM educators are tasked with taking complex concepts and breaking them down so that young students can comprehend them. That’s a tall task that becomes even more difficult without the proper funding to provide a hands-on experience.

Thankfully for STEM teachers in the Kennewick School District (KSD), recent grants will afford local educators more opportunities to provide those intensive learning experiences for young students.

GALLERY: Kennewick third-graders cast votes for principals’ Halloween costumes

According to an alert from the KSD, students in classes from kindergarten through fifth grade are experiencing hands-on instruction to understand scientific concepts such as these few named by KSD officials: “Why do dogs wag their tails? How deep is the ocean? How do earthquakes happen? Where can you find whales in the desert?”

The Washington State STEM Education Foundation dispersed $50,000 to the Kennewick School District (KSD) to help fund these initiatives. The grant covers supplies and professional development for 55 KSD teachers hoping to bring vibrant lessons to the next generation of Tri-Cities scientists.

RELATED: NASA promotes STEM Education at CWU with hefty grants

This grant is intended to last for one year. It covers the cost of ‘Mystery Science,’ which is a hands-on curriculum that supports students who speak either English or Spanish as their first language.

STEM Education is particularly important for Tri-Cities youth due to the region’s wealth of opportunities related to science, technology, mathematics, and engineering.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Tri-Cities area teachers comply with vaccine mandate; over 98% meet requirements

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.