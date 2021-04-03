Kennewick schools will re-open for full-time, in-person learning April 21

A return to a normalized educational model is contingent on final details, KSD officials say.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Following a recent announcement that required distance in Washington classrooms can be reduced from six feet to three, the Kennewick School District (KSD) has set a tentative date for a return to full-time, in-person instruction this Spring.

According to a release by the Kennewick School District on Friday evening, students K-12 will return for normalized instruction on Wednesday, April 21. All students whose families choose to participate will be expected to return five days per week. Previously, a hybrid learning model was implemented so that fewer students would be in classrooms at the same time.

From April 12 to April 16, Kennewick schools will resume with a hybrid learning model. Expanded full-day hybrid schedules will be implemented at Middle and High Schools during that span while Elementary Schools will have regular full-day hybrid schedules.

April 19 and 20 will be asynchronous learning days for all students, according to KSD officials. In that time, teachers and school staff will be working to prepare classrooms for a return to in-person instruction.

A return to full-time, in-person learning in Kennewick has been long-awaited. However, it’s not completely set in stone as a return to normal schooling will only be permissible if certain criteria are met.

Kennewick school officials are actively pursuing tactics to effectively meet the CDC’s three feet of distance rule. Similarly, they’re working on logistics to ensure that six feet of distance are maintained during lunch so that students can eat safely without the threat of community spread.

School officials pushed to ensure that the shift would be made after the Kennewick School District’s Spring Break from April 4 to April 8.

