Kennewick seamstress’s larger than life ballgowns go viral on social media

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – It’s been one year since Kennewick resident Alexandra Sorenson posted a viral video on Tik Tok and woke up to millions of views.

“Even though it wasn’t sewing related that video kind of gave me the platform for people to see my sewing,” Sorenson, a freshman at Chapman University in California said.

When the pandemic began, Sorenson had to find something to stay entertained while she wasn’t doing online learning.

“I was like ‘I’m gonna make that dress,'” she recalled.

So, she took to the internet and learned to sew magnificent ballgowns from the movies we grew up watching.

“I kind of just wing it and hope for the best and 90 percent of the time it does work,” she laughed.

Judging by her millions of views on Tik Tok and Instagram, her viewers agree.

“Honestly, my whole life has changed, it’s turned into a career for me. Yes of course I’m going to make the ballgowns that I loved watching growing up and even the ballgowns that my grandpa had a part in designing,” she said.

Her great grandfather is legendary Disney Imagineer Claude Coats.

His work was a quintessential part of Disney movies like Cinderella and Peter Pan.

“He was working right along side Walt Disney on when they were working on creating Disneyland and opening the park,” Sorenson said her family has always loved Disney.

Alexandra’s father Donald said he’s proud of what she’s accomplished, beyond the millions of views.

“When she decides she’s gonna do something, she does it. I’m dad but I’m also like fan-boy I’ll be like with my co-workers oh my gosh did you see what my daughter just posted did you see this dress?” Donald also runs the Vintage Tri-Cities Instagram.

Sorenson’s dresses have become a family affair; she’ll design a piece at her sister’s requests or, just because she can.

“I feel like such a princess wearing this one,” Sorenson showed off her rendition of what Snow White might wear to a royal ball.

The Kennewick teen said as long as there’s social media, she’ll continue sewing and posting to her millions of loyal followers.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing to be able to do what you love and make money for it and spend all day doing it and I think I’m very fortunate for that to have happened. I love how much I’ve grown and I’m really proud of how much I’ve grown,” she said.

Her next project? A ballgown with hundreds of book pages that adorn the skirt. You can keep up with her work here.

