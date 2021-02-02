Kennewick site leads Washington in vaccinations during first week

More than 3,800 people were vaccinated in Kennewick last week.

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Data published by the Washington state Department of Health (DOH) confirms that the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site led the state in doses administered through one week of operating.

Four mass vaccination sites have been established in the state: The Benton County Fairgrounds, Spokane Arena, the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield and Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

Each of these four locations operated during the week of January 25, providing vaccinations to eligible folks in Phase 1A or 1B of Washington’s vaccination plan. That includes medical healthcare workers and first responders, as well as people age 65 and older or those 55 or older who live in multi-generational homes.

The Benton County Fairgrounds site vaccinated 3,817 people in the first week of operations. They were followed by 3,060 vaccinations in Ridgefield. 2,509 people were vaccinated in Spokane last week. Lastly, Wenatchee administered 1,550 vaccinations during the first week of operations.

In total, 10,936 individuals were vaccinated throughout Washington state at a mass vaccination site. To this point, the Kennewick location accounts for 34.9 percent of the doses administered at a mass vaccination site thus far in the process.

The Benton County Fairgrounds should operate from Tuesday, February 2 until Saturday, February 6 this week. Appointments opened up prematurely last week with more appointments available than vaccine doses. Therefore, officials with the Benton County Fairgrounds vaccination site will reschedule appointments from individuals throughout Benton and Franklin Counties.

It’s said that additional assistance is on its way. During a recent press conference, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said that the state would receive an additional 16% in vaccine doses from the Biden Administration. However, the number of doses then allocated to Kennewick’s mass vaccination site is unclear.

