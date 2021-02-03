Kennewick site vaccinates over 900 people

Damian Dovarganes Drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in a parking lot in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site re-opened for its second week of operations around 8:30 a.m. this morning. There have been no unusual reactions reported at the site thus far.

According to Ben Shearer, the PIO for this site, today was the fastest day of operations thus far with 189 people in and out of the fairgrounds per hour.

Furthermore, the Kennewick mass vaccination site administered 907 shots on Tuesday. Just this morning, Shearer noted that upward of 800 vaccinations were expected to occur today originally.

Those with appointments have been asked to arrive at the Benton County Faigrounds early. By doing this, public health officials can determine if additional doses will be available. In turn, showing up early to your appointment may help someone else in-need get vaccinated that day.

There has also been a holding line for those who are eligible for vaccinations through Phase 1A or 1B of Washington state’s COVID-19 vaccination protocols. Please note that vaccinations aren’t guaranteed for those who decide to try this strategy.

Using these holding lines, additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that are left in each vial after vaccination are being used to create new doses.

Shearer said this regarding the holding line and how it’s been used thus far:

There has been a varying and limited quantity of vaccine remaining daily due to appointment no-shows or additional vaccine draws as some vials provide additional doses. We are only allowing the holding line to be as long as the estimated unclaimed vaccines for that day. Those in the holding line are not guaranteed a vaccine nor is anyone assured a place in the holding line on any given day.

Those looking to make an appointment can click here. To find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated, click here.

