Kennewick ‘Slurpee King’ closing for good this December

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 7-Eleven that was once coined ‘Slurpee King’ is closing its doors this month.

The convenience store located on West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick has been a staple Slurpee location for decades. Now, they’re shutting down.

At one time, the convenience store had 12 Slurpee dispensers and a wide variety of flavors to choose from. In 2007, the location was crowned champion as ‘Slurpee King,’ with the most Slurpee sales in North America.

Now, if you walk in, the selection is much smaller. But is this the cause of the Slurpee King’s demise? KAPP-KVEW reached out to 7-11 corporate partners for comment but did not receive a response.

For now, if you want a Slurpee from the iconic location, you have until December 15th—or possibly Monday, as one 7-Eleven employee commented.

