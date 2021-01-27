Kennewick stabbing suspect arrested in California

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A woman accused of stabbing another woman in Kennewick has been arrested by federal authorities in California, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

The stabbing took place back in October at 5 North Tweedt Place. Police said a 24-year-old woman was stabbed several times before the suspect ran away.

The victim has since recovered but the suspect had been on the run, until now.

After the assault, police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Chantel Leon-Parra and put out a warrant for her arrest.

“When detectives could not locate Leon-Parra they began working with our federal partners at the United States Marshal’s Service to help locate her,” Lieutenant Aaron Clem explained in a press release.

On Tuesday, the United States Marshal’s Service found Leon-Parra in Arvin, California and booked her into the Kern County Jail.

Authorities plan to transfer Leon-Parra back to Kennewick to face her charges.

Anyone with additional information on the crime is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department.

