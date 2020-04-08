Kennewick student wins national future chefs challenge

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. –A Kennewick fourth-grader has won the national 2020 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.

Lexie Jauregui from Sunset View Elementary School earned the top prize with her “Nacho School Lunch” recipe for nachos.

“I feel great. I feel excited and my family is excited, too,” Lexie said.

Lexie won the Kennewick School District’s Future Chefs challenge in February, advancing to the regional and then national rounds. Her recipe ultimately beat out creations by four other finalists for the national title. The students were challenged to come up with a reimagined version of a favorite lunch meal.

Lexie said her nacho recipe is one she makes at home with her family.

The national win was announced this week. Along with bragging rights, the fourth-grader – who wants to open a restaurant one day – won prizes including a tablet, an Xbox One and an electric scooter.

