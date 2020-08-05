Kennewick tanning salon fined $9,639 for opening during pandemic

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick tanning salon has been fined $9,639 for opening in violation of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start plan, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries said Wednesday.

Tri Cities Tan LLC, owner of Golden Palm Tanning, recently received the fine after L&I determined its tanning salon on Gage Boulevard was operating in late June.

Benton County was in Phase 1 at the time of the violation.

Employers have 15 days from the time they receive a citation to appeal.

