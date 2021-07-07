Kennewick teens in trouble for DUI, car surfing, and stabbing on Fourth of July

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A group of teenagers is in big trouble after being linked to a Fourth of July stabbing after being apprehended for commuting a DUI in which a drunken male surfed on the top hood of a car.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police, officers were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express at 4525 Convention Place for a report of drunken teens in the parking lot. Officers arrived on the scene and found a group of three teenagers.

Per the KPD’s post, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco climbed on top of a car driven by an intoxicated 17-year-old girl from Pasco. She allegedly told officers that he wasn’t on top of the car, but police heard conflicting reports from the teenagers.

The officers used physical evidence to determine that the male fell off the top of the car and was dragged about 20 feet in a straight line with part of his body under the car. His injuries were not life-threatening, but they were obvious to the officers, who say he got back into the car and was a passenger when officers stopped the vehicle.

Two of the teenagers were highly intoxicated and received medical treatment at the scene. Later on, Kennewick Police linked some of these same individuals to a stabbing that occurred on the Fourth of July.

Officers responded to an emergency room on Sunday to launch an investigation into a 16-year-old who sustained a non-life-threatening laceration and claimed to be stabbed. Authorities determined that this was part of a larger fight in the parking lot of Wade Park. One of the three teenagers involved in the car surfing/DUI incident was the same girl accused of stabbing the Kennewick victim.

KPD officers booked the driver into Juvenile Detention for vehicular assault and driving under the influence. Her car was impounded as local authorities obtained a search warrant. Other teens involved in the incident may face charges in the future, police say.

Anyone with further information about either of these cases (Case No. 21-19488 – Aggravated Assault and Case No. 21-19559 – Vehicular Assault) is urged to call Kennewick police dispatch at (509)628-0333.

