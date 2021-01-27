Kennewick thief steals child’s violin from outside of home

Photo Credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook The Kennewick Police Department is seeking information on this man, who stole a child's school-issued violin from outside of his home on January 22, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is seeking information in a case that saw a man steal a child’s violin from outside of its home.

In a post to the KPD Facebook page, officers shared a video of a man trespassing on the victim’s property, picking up the school-assigned violin case and waltzing off. According to the authorities, the theft occurred near the 300 block of S. Mayfield St. in Kennewick.

The security camera footage confirms that the theft took place at 7:46 p.m. PST on January 22, 2021. The suspect wore a backwards baseball cap, black shoes, a dark jacket and pants.

With many students learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kennewick School District (KSD) has assigned children with musical instruments to take home. The authorities say that the violin was accidentally left on a bench just outside of the victim’s front door.

Local authorities say that ideally, the thief will turn himself in and return the violin voluntarily.

Kennewick Police ask that anyone with information on this case calls the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and cites Case No. 21–02846.

