KENNEWICK, Wash. — Third-grade classrooms will never be absent of creativity, as shown by a group of third-graders from Amon Creek Elementary School.

A group of Kennewick third-graders was asked to fill out a worksheet describing what their principal and/or assistant principal should dress up as for Halloween and the responses did not skip a comedic beat. The Kennewick School District uploaded some of their favorite submissions online.

Numerous students suggested that Amon Creek Assistant Principal Chad Foltz should dress up like an otter for the upcoming holiday. Others believe that Principal Chad Foltz should go as Ted Lasso for the holiday because “He looks a little bit the same as him.”

We’ve selected a few of our favorites from the bunch and added them to the gallery above. Feel free to cycle through and have a laugh thanks to the adorable and hilarious children at Kennewick public schools!

