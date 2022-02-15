Kennewick thrift store benefiting foster children & families set to open in March

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — “We were really pumped, we’ve gotten six donations so far,” Leah St. Hilare said while standing in the empty thrift store in Kennewick.

Soon, the racks and shelves will be filled with clothes and household items at Foster Thrift in Kennewick.

“The idea for a thrift store has been marinating in a staff members head for a really long time,” Venus Lomeli with Foster First said.

Foster First is a child placing agency that works with the state of Washington.

Lomeli said the pandemic has put a strain on resources and foster families throughout the state.

“It’s been extremely hard to get new homes licensed, and getting new people to come through our doors,” Lomeli, the Director of Community Engagement said.

Foster First serves central Washington counties including Benton, Franklin and Yakima.

Venus said they’d like to provide the means for foster families and their children to have fun outside of the home.

“We’ll be able to have field trips for our kiddos and be able to do extracurricular things with them and having support systems set up for our foster parents so they feel supported and they can continue in the work they’re doing,” Lomeli said.

RELATED: Hermiston family looks to expand donation station for foster children

Foster parents in Washington do get paid, but often times it’s just enough to provide the child with their basic needs.

So Venus, along with colleagues like Leah St. Hilare, thought a thrift store in Kennewick could help.

“Funds are tight, with just, working with the state and we want to go above and beyond and we really want to help these kids feel appreciated and loved and cared for. They see that extra effort, they see that extra care even if it’s little, big,” St. Hilare added.

This means, every time someone purchases an item from Foster Thrift, they’re supporting a foster family in Central Washington.

“Really good cause, and when they come and shop it’s going to be clean, organized, and we pull things that don’t sell so fresh product everyday,” Leah explained.

The store, located at 810 South Dayton Street, is currently accepting gently used donations. You can drop off donations Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6 PM, and Saturday’s, 9 AM to 5 PM. They hope to open on March 17th for business.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.